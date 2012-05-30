The Band Perry Talks CMT Awards and More!

By Rebecca Silverstein

Oasis, the Jackson 5, Hanson. Bands with siblings can either be a smash success or bad news waiting to happen. Fortunately for the Band Perry, working with siblings makes them infinitely stronger. And it's not just musical talent that Kimberly, Neil and Reid share: They're committed to helping out their community. That's why they're involved with Outnumber Hunger, an organization that helps feed families in need. And when they're not helping out with charities, they're racking up award nominations and touring the globe. Keep clicking to hear what the siblings Perry had to say about why they love the CMT Music Awards, what it's like to tour with Brad Paisley and why they want to collaborate with Eminem.