Tinsel Talk: What's Your Favorite Thanksgiving Dish?

By Rebecca Silverstein, with reporting by Michelle Lanz, Drew Mackie and Molly McGonigle

Thanksgiving is so close that we can almost smell the turkey roasting and the pies baking. And we're not the only ones gearing up for the yummiest holiday of the year: All of your favorite celebs are getting ready for some good eating this Thursday. But which dishes are they most excited to gobble up, you ask? Well, we went directly to the source to find out.

"It's too hard to choose! Can I pick one regular and one dessert?... I would have to say probably definitely stuffing for regular. Or pearl onions. They're so good. And then pumpkin pie. We had pumpkin pie today and it was so good." -- Ali Fedotowsky

"Ah, for me it's a little bit different. Pumpkin pie is definitely the best. Other than the turkey, I'd have to say sweet potato casserole with marshmallows." -- Roberto Martinez

