Tom Hanks on Julia: 'She can be intimidating'

By Molly McGonigle

Most people would agree that Tom Hanks and Julia Roberts are the reigning members of Hollywood royalty. So it's not surprising that they have teamed up again for this summer's "Larry Crowne." Tom and Julia chat with W about their upcoming movie, why Julia had to drink so much booze during filming and much more.

Julia on her character in "Larry Crowne":

"I spend a lot of the movie woozy. Why did Tom Hanks think of me when he thought of a drunken schoolteacher? What does that mean? He has me chugging margaritas. It's hard to chug a margarita! I asked why it couldn't be straight liquor, and he said it was funnier if it was a drink made in a blender."