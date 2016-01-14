Don't expect wedding bells to ring for Troian Bellisario anytime soon!

Though it's been almost two years since February 2014, when Patrick J. Adams asked the "Pretty Little Liars" actress to be his wife, the duo are in no hurry to wed.

"We're super happy to talk about weddings, but we have so many things that we're doing together that often it's like, 'Hey, do you wanna plan the wedding or do you wanna have, like, a nice brunch?" the 30-year-old beauty told Wonderwall.com while promoting her upcoming film "Martyrs," in which she portrays a young woman on a mission of vengeance against the people who kidnapped and tortured her as a child.

"We're not people who really believe in putting a timeline on it," she added.

In addition to juggling their respective shows -- Patrick currently stars on USA Network's legal drama "Suits" -- and Troian's burgeoning film career, the comely couple recently worked on a short film together and are gearing up to co-star in the world premiere of "The Last Match" at The Old Globe theater in San Diego, California.

"The funny thing with us is we live in separate cities, so we're only actually around each other for, like, three months of the year," Troian told us.

Clearly they're making the most of their time together: The duo spent Christmas in Costa Rica and New Year's Eve in Iceland (pictured). With so many adventures abroad, it's no wonder they haven't had time to plan a wedding!

"We already look at each other and we're like, 'We're married. We just get to have a huge party,'" said Troian. "So when you feel that way about somebody -- I've never felt the [pressure] like, 'we're engaged and now we have to get married.' I'm like, 'Oh, now we just get to plan a party.'"

Whenever it does happen, we're sure it'll be an affair worthy of these two lovebirds.

You can catch Troian's film "Martyrs" in theaters and on Digital HD on Jan. 22 and on VOD, DVD and Blu-ray on Feb. 2.