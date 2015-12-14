Vanessa Lachey on why it took her five years to marry Nick Lachey

Vanessa Lachey has had an enviable career filled with hosting, modeling and acting gigs -- she's currently one of the stars of the NBC show "Truth Be Told," also starring Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Bresha Webb, and Tone Bell. But it's her current role as a mother that's her "favorite job right now and the most rewarding," she dished to Wonderwall.com. Opening up about being a mom to 3-year-old son Camden and daughter Brooklyn, who turns 1-year-old on Jan. 5, 2016, the 35-year-old, who has partnered with Puffs for cold and flu season, also gushes over husband Nick and why she won't ever join him for a duet! Click through for the interview!

