Victoria Beckham: I'd Never Say Never About Another Baby

By Chris Gardner

Victoria Beckham landed a new gig as a guest editor for Glamour's September issue. During her temporary tenure at the mag, Beckham sat down for a wide-ranging chat to discuss fashion (obviously), David Beckham (surprise) and plans for another baby (a possibility!). Keep clicking to get the scoop on everything she had to say.

RELATED: Victoria Beckham Talks About the Making of Glamour's September Issue

On why she's never seen smiling:

"Do you know, I don't know?! I actually used to smile a lot in pictures. I think I only stopped smiling when I got into fashion. [Laughs.] Fashion stole my smile! I've created this person. And I'm not saying that's not me, but I wouldn't say that's the whole me. ... It's an armor that goes up."