Jennifer Lopez: Being a Parent Means Constant Worrying

It seems as if everyone in Hollywood has baby fever, but that wasn't the case on the set of "What to Expect When You're Expecting," where moms Jennifer Lopez and Elizabeth Banks collaborated with stars like Brooklyn Decker, Cameron Diaz and Anna Kendrick, who are not yet ready to think about motherhood. Click through to see what the star-studded cast tells Redbook in the June issue, about the right time to have a baby -- and why some of them are holding off on taking that big step for the moment.

REDBOOK: Did any of you -- or do any of you -- have a time line in terms of when you thought you'd be married and have kids?

CAMERON DIAZ: I thought I was going to be married and have two children by the time I was 21. I think I felt I had to model my life after my mother's. But then my career was starting to take off, and there were still so many things I wanted to do. So that dream for me was shattered early on. After that, I never put another time-line on anything in my life.

BROOKLYN DECKER: I think whatever happens happens. It's funny, because when I think I want a baby, everyone tells me to live my life, enjoy my career and marriage for a while. My mom worked as a nurse when I was growing up, and it's a good example for kids to see their mom work. But right now, I'm going to wait a bit.

ANNA KENDRICK: I have no clue. It's not even something I think about. I just turned 26. Having a child is not on the agenda. I can barely take care of myself!