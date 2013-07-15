Why Claire Danes considered an interior design career

Claire Danes chats parenting and more!

By Wonderwall Editors

Claire Danes welcomed her first child, baby boy Cyrus, less than a month before she made her post-baby public debut at the Golden Globe Awards in January 2013. The "Homeland" star tells the August issue of Vogue about juggling mommy duties while working, why she always asks for a raise, and why she considered a job in interior design. Keep reading for highlights from the interview, on newsstands July 23.

On attending the Golden Globes shortly after giving birth:

"I went on the red carpet, went upstairs, fed Cyrus, went into the ceremony, got the award, went back to feed Cyrus, went out again. … I had these new boobs; I'm wearing a big Jessica Rabbit dress, and I'd been living in sweat pants for so long. … It was strange. It was dreamy, surrounded by my parents and my husband. It was one of the best nights of my life because of this perfect mash-up."