Celeb Gloss

Zoe Saldana: I might end up with a woman raising my children

Allure 1 / 5

By Molly McGonigle

Despite being a fixture in Hollywood for years, Zoe Saldana has always kept a pretty low profile. But while out promoting "Star Trek," she got real with Allure about the future. See what she had to say about finding a partner to have children with, dating actors and going after the things she wants in life.

On her sexuality:

"[I might] end up with a woman raising my children … that's how androgynous I am."

Up NextDad Love
Allure 1 / 5

By Molly McGonigle

Despite being a fixture in Hollywood for years, Zoe Saldana has always kept a pretty low profile. But while out promoting "Star Trek," she got real with Allure about the future. See what she had to say about finding a partner to have children with, dating actors and going after the things she wants in life.

On her sexuality:

"[I might] end up with a woman raising my children … that's how androgynous I am."

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2019
Whalerock Industries
© 2019
Whalerock Industries