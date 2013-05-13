Zoe Saldana: I might end up with a woman raising my children

By Molly McGonigle

Despite being a fixture in Hollywood for years, Zoe Saldana has always kept a pretty low profile. But while out promoting "Star Trek," she got real with Allure about the future. See what she had to say about finding a partner to have children with, dating actors and going after the things she wants in life.

On her sexuality:

"[I might] end up with a woman raising my children … that's how androgynous I am."