Zooey Talks 'Pooh,' Becoming an Aunt and More

By Rebecca Silverstein

"I get pulled in so many different directions, it's totally insane," confesses Zooey Deschanel. "I don't wind down." Indeed, it's a very busy time to be Zooey. She has a Fox sitcom, "The New Girl," coming this fall, a movie, "Our Idiot Brother," in theaters this August, a new website, Hello Giggles, and a baby niece or nephew on the way. But first, Zooey will sing her way through the Hundred Acre Wood on the "Winnie the Pooh" soundtrack, out July 12. Click to read what Zooey has to say about her favorite Pooh characters, whether her sister's pregnancy has given her baby fever, and more.

