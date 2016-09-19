Is Adele going back to school during her break from music? Plus, more news

Is Adele headed back to school?

With a long hiatus from touring on the horizon, Adele has started mapping out how she'll spend the time she's not using to focus on motherhood. Speaking to a crowd at her show in Boston last week, she reportedly said she intends to go back to school. "I'm desperate to go to university. I know that sounds ridiculous but it's one thing I really plan on doing," she revealed, according to the Sun. "I was about to start university in Liverpool in England and then I got offered a record deal, so I was like, 'Ugh, what do I do?'" she recalled before joking that she wouldn't mind landing a spot in the freshman class at a certain Ivy League institution. "I want to go and do a tour of Harvard but I don't want anyone thinking I'm smart enough to go to Harvard … I'm going to buy a T-shirt so I can sleep in a Harvard T-shirt." Gotta start somewhere!

