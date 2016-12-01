Is Marc Anthony trying to win back Jennifer Lopez? Plus, more news

Is Marc Anthony trying to win back Jennifer Lopez?

Could there be a Take 2 for Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's romance? A source tells Us Weekly that when J.Lo and Marc kissed at the Latin Grammy Awards earlier this month, it may have meant more than simply satisfying a crowd that was urging them on with a "beso, beso!" chant -- at least for Marc. According to the insider, Marc is "still in love" with his ex-wife, is "trying to get back together with her" and "wanted out" of his marriage to Shannon De Lima when he heard Jen had split from Casper Smart. While Jennifer is reportedly happy to be single these days, she did have some loving words to share about her ex at the award ceremony. "Marc is a living legend," she said. "He is a magical and pure artist giving away classics that will stay forever. He will always be many things in my life." J.Lo and Marc are currently working together on a new album and the source believes the project has fueled a renewed interest for Marc. "[They] have magic when they sing together," says the insider. "That's how they came together last time. There is just this chemistry between them."

