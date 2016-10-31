Is there a new man in Kourtney Kardashian's life? Plus, more news

Romance rumors hit Kourtney Kardashian, 23-year-old model `

Is there a new man in Kourtney Kardashian's life? British gossip tabloid the Sun is reporting that the 37-year-old reality star's been spending time with 23-year-old boxer and male model Younes Bendjima since the two met during Fashion Week in Paris. "He really fancies her," says a source (via the Daily Mail). Although they're reportedly keeping their relationship on the DL for now, the insider says "there's a real chemistry between them." Kourtney split from her longtime boyfriend Scott Disick in 2015, while Younes recently called it quits with Jourdan Dunn. .

