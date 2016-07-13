The Shortlist

Is Tom Hiddleston ready to propose to Taylor Swift? Plus, more news

Is Tom Hiddleston ready to propose to Taylor Swift?

The dizzying ascent of Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston's high-profile romance left a lot of folks -- including (understandably) Calvin Harris -- in a state of whiplash. But is Tom already thinking about popping the question? Yep -- at least to Us Weekly's sources, which insist the couple is "already talking babies." An insider reportedly told the tab a proposal could be in the works soon, even though Tom "usually takes relationships so slow." Says the snitch: "He's on this crazy, fun rollercoaster ride and hasn't stopped for a moment to look around," while a source close to Taylor is sure the singer "would definitely say yes" to a ring from her new man. Unfortunately, she may have to wait a bit longer. GossipCop has already debunked the Us story as speculative with "zero evidence." Haters gonna hate.

