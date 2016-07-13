Is Tom Hiddleston ready to propose to Taylor Swift? Plus, more news

Is Tom Hiddleston ready to propose to Taylor Swift?

The dizzying ascent of Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston's high-profile romance left a lot of folks -- including (understandably) Calvin Harris -- in a state of whiplash. But is Tom already thinking about popping the question? Yep -- at least to Us Weekly's sources, which insist the couple is "already talking babies." An insider reportedly told the tab a proposal could be in the works soon, even though Tom "usually takes relationships so slow." Says the snitch: "He's on this crazy, fun rollercoaster ride and hasn't stopped for a moment to look around," while a source close to Taylor is sure the singer "would definitely say yes" to a ring from her new man. Unfortunately, she may have to wait a bit longer. GossipCop has already debunked the Us story as speculative with "zero evidence." Haters gonna hate.

