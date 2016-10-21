Jay Z and Kanye West are reportedly on the outs, plus more news

Bad blood between Kanye West and Jay Z?

Was the tie that bound Jay Z to Kanye West during their "Watch the Throne" tour purely about cash? Yeezy registered more than a few onstage complaints about Jay during his performance in Seattle this week and at least one music biz insider says the seemingly negative vibes between the two sometimes collaborators are no surprise. "Don't call me after the robbery and say, 'How you feelin'?,'" Kanye griped during his show on Wednesday, referring to Kim Kardashian West's experience in Paris. "You wanna know how I'm feelin'?" Yeezus continued. "Come by the house … Bring the kids by the house like we brothers … Our kids ain't never even played together." That may because Jay Z doesn't exactly crave Kanye's company. Speaking to the New York Post, a source said, "Jay can't stand him. He looks at him as this crazy, eccentric ... he can tolerate in small doses. Kanye is a nut job. Everyone knows that." As for their "Watch the Throne" tour, the insider said, "there was so much money to be made. Jay was like, 'I'm gonna knock this out. We're going to do a tour to bring in millions of dollars. I can tolerate that.'" During his recent rant, Kanye also made it clear he'd never repeat the tour with Jay, saying "there will never be a 'Watch the Throne 2," ang complaining that he wasn't on a Drake song "'cause of Hov … because of some Tidal/Apple [Music] bull----." A Kanye insider, meanwhile, defended the rapper's intent, telling Page Six, "It didn't seem like Kanye was dissing Jay at all. They are brothers, closer than friends. Jay appreciates Kanye's genius, understands his passions and eccentricities and is accepting of it all."

