Jenna Marbles, Tyler Oakley and more of the highest paid digital-first stars

When you're a digital celebrity, you can earn a lot of money! Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of the highest-paid internet personalities who've managed to make millions of dollars thanks to their careers on YouTube, Instagram or Vine... starting with Jenna Marbles, who has nearly 16 million subscribers on YouTube. Thanks to her popular videos -- which range from "Drunk Makeup Tutorial" to "What Girls Do in the Car" -- Jenna's estimated net worth is already $2.5 million. Keep reading for more!

