Jennifer Lawrence calls Darren Aronofsky 'a visionary,' plus more news

Jennifer Lawrence calls her new boyfriend Darren Aronofsky 'a visionary'

Jennifer Lawrence has never been one to keep her opinions to herself. So when Vanity Fair asked her about two of the people she admires most in Hollywood, she was honest and succinct -- even though one of those people is her boyfriend, Darren Aronofsky. "He is a visionary," she said of the director (via E! News), with whom she worked on the forthcoming film, "Mother." J. Law signed on to the movie without even reading the script, having been enthralled by Darren's work since "Black Swan." With six new films on the horizon, finding time to shoot "Mother" couldn't have been easy, but Jen would rather be overworked than under stimulated. "I don't like waking up with nothing to do or going to sleep without accomplishing anything," she says. "That really depresses me." Jen also opened up about her friendship with Emma Stone, admitting the actress is so talented she probably should be more competitive than friendly with her. "I love my job. I don't know what I would be without acting. So if there is someone who loves the same thing, it should bring us closer. But it depends on how that person is, and Emma is so normal and lovely," Jen says. "If I wasn't her biggest fan, I would've Tonya Harding'd her in the kneecaps."

