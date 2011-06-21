Twitterview: Jodie Sweetin

By Jon Warech

Jodie Sweetin may be best known for playing the role of Stephanie Tanner for eight seasons on the hit show "Full House," but these days she's better known as "mom" to her two daughters, Zoie and Beatrix. Wonderwall tweeted with the actress on motherhood, her summer and her favorite "Full House" moments. So click through to read more and make sure you follow @JodieTweetin and @WonderwallMSN to keep up with the latest news!

@WonderwallMSN: Hey @JodieTweetin Ready to start this #twitterview?

@JodieTweetin: Yep! Let's roll!