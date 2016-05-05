Justin Bieber pops up at his Purpose pop-up shop, plus more news

Justin Bieber, big lines appear at his NYC pop-up

Belieber nation has landed in SoHo. Crazy lines appeared up and down New York's Mercer Street on May 4 as Justin Bieber's fans angled to get into his pop-up shop, staged at VFiles. According to Racked.com, the contents of the two-day store includes hoodies and tees bearing Justin's vaguely pained-looking face, tees that say things like "my mama don't like you" and of course, lots of "Purpose" emblems. The site also points out the Biebs' merch looks a lot like the Life of Pablo merch Kanye recently sold at his own Big Apple pop-up. Of course, the Purpose popup has one thing Yeezus hasn't got: Bieber. Yep, the singer showed up on the store's first day to pump screaming young fans up even more about the prospect of buying products like a pair of $100 gray Champion sweatpants or one of five $350 denim jackets. Various items are reportedly already selling for at least twice that on resale sites, according to Racked. Belieb, indeed.

