Kanye West dropped nearly $1M on wax figures for his 'Famous' video, plus more news

Kanye West's 'Famous' video wax figures were insanely expensive

This can't be good for that $53 million debt we keep hearing about. Kanye West reportedly dropped nearly a million dollars on the creepy, faux celebrity bodies he showed lying in bed with him in his controversial new "Famous" video. An insider tells Life & Style Yeezy "paid over $750,000 for the wax figures" of Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Donald Trump, Rihanna, Caitlyn Jenner and others. "It took over six months to make them and Kanye was involved in all stages of development of the figures. At one point, the music video shoot was delayed six weeks because Kanye wasn't happy with how the figures looked," said the source. "Kanye became obsessed with the anatomy of Caitlyn Jenner's wax figure. He never consulted Caitlyn, though. He just took the liberty of using her image for the video."

