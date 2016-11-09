Kanye2020 trends online after Donald Trump's election victory, plus more news

Fans urge Kanye West to run in 2020

#kanye2020? That hashtag -- a reference to Kanye West's 2015 MTV Video Music Awards announcement that he planned to run for president -- started trending the night of Tuesday, Nov. 8, as polls began to show Donald Trump pulling ahead of Hillary Clinton in the race he eventually won. "If there is anything that I can do with my time and my day to somehow make a difference while I'm alive, I'm going to try to do it," Kanye told the BBC after his initial comments last year got traction. He pointed to police brutality and increased gun violence, among other issues, that he would address were he to take office. "Some people laugh when Kanye said he was running. Now it's more possible than ever. #Kanye2020," wrote one fan on social media (via Us Weekly). "Since we electing people with no experience... #kanye2020." another chimed in. A third post read, "I WOULD HONESTLY BE HAPPIER WITH KANYE WEST#kanye2020." Alas, Yeezy recently announced he was throwing out his phone in order to "create." He hasn't been on Twitter much since, but if that hashatg keeps trending, something tells us he may be back ...

RELATED: Did Kanye have 'a nervous breakdown' after Fashion Week?