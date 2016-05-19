Kesha back in Billboard Awards lineup as mom sounds off on earlier cancellation, plus more news

Kesha's mom sounds off on Billboard Awards

"Wouldn't it be nice if other artists stood with Kesha and refused to [perform] if she is not allowed to sing!" That's what Kesha's mother, Pebe Sebert asked on Twitter after Kesha's planned Billboard Awards performance got the axe, thanks, it seems, to her protracted legal battle with producer Dr. Luke, whom she's sued for sexual assault and battery. According to E! News, Dr. Luke's Kenosabe Records gave Kesha an OK to perform at the awards ceremony, then reneged the approval when it was reported her performance would center around Dr. Luke. Kesha, meanwhile, maintained the performance "never had anything at all to do with Dr. Luke." However, on Thursday, Luke got all the assurances he needed and allowed Kesha back into the awards show. In statement from his record label, Kesha's performance was approved "in good faith." Now the only question remains is whether she'll go rogue..

RELATED: Celebs standing with Kesha in #FreeKesha campaign