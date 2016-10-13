Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson are now exclusive, plus more news

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly exclusive

Life is good for Khloe Kardashian and her new man, Tristan Thompson -- so good, neither seems to be interested in shopping around. "They are exclusive," an insider tells E! News. "There is a lot of chemistry between the two of them and they are happy together. She's even gotten close with a few of his friends and they all hang out sometimes. Khloe hasn't had this much fun with someone in a while." Case in point: Last weekend, when Khloe joined the Cavaliers star in Cleveland at Bar 32 at a party for the team. "She had a few clothes shipped to Ohio because she plans to keep flying back and forth during the season," says the insider.

RELATED: New celebrity couples of 2016