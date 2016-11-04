Khloe Kardashian hit with baby talk, plus more news

Is Khloe Kardashian pregnant?

Sorry, y'all. It seems the stork is not headed to visit Khloe Kardashian, despite a recent report from X17Online claiming she's expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson. Speaking to the Daily Mail this week, a source dismissed the rumor as "completely fabricated and untrue." Tristan is, however, getting ready to father a child with his ex, Jordan Craig, who is pregnant. And kids may still be on the horizon for Khloe, whose divorce from Lamar Odom reportedly had to do with her wanting to start a family.

