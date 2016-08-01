Kim Kardashian debuts a sleek new haircut, plus more news

Kim Kardashian shows off a new look

Don't mean a thing if it ain't got that swing -- and Kim Kardashian West's new 'do has pl swing to spare. Stepping out for lunch at Ysabel in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 31 with her hubby, Kanye West, Kim showed off the new look, an asymmetrical blunt cut pressed super-straight. Kim also shared a few pics of the cut on social media, sparking a few fans to wonder whether she'd taken out her extensions or even plopped a wig on her head. Whatever she did, it's working!

