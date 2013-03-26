Kim Kardashian's Empire

Kim Kardashain custom lace gown temptation

By Stacie Anthony

Kim Kardashian has come a long way since she stepped out with Paris Hilton and her infamous sex tape exploded on the Web. So in honor of her new movie "Temptation," in theaters March 29, let's take a look back at how Kim went from a privileged schoolgirl to a TV, fashion and business mogul -- and a bazillionaire.

Kim's role in Tyler Perry's "Temptation " isn't her first rodeo with the big screen. Back in 2008, Kim landed her first role in "Disaster Movie" and followed up with a small part in "Deep in the Valley" as Summa Eve … no pun intended.