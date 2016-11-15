Kristin Cavallari explains how she deals with bullies, plus more news

Kristin Cavallari: Bullying 'comes from an insecure place'

For more than a year, Kristin Cavallari and her husband, Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, have faced online criticism from football fan-residents of their adopted city. At times, she's responded with silence. She's also responded by asking the Twitterverse, "can everyone shut up now?" making her frustration over the bullying evident. People/Entertainment Weekly Network recently checked in with Kristin for a feature about bullying to find out how she handles it. 'You just have to remember that people who are going to comment, they're obviously coming from an insecure place," she said, according to the Chicago Tribune. "When you're happy with your life and everything's cool, you're not going to go and try to put someone else down.So just remember, it's not about you, it's about them, and all you have to do is block them and delete the comments." The designer had a chance to do just that over the weekend, when Jay was responsible for two interceptions in the Bears' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "Hey @KristinCav why aren't you talking about your man today? Please move out of the city," tweeted one user. Other posts decried her defense of her husband, saying things like "even a blind squirrel gets a nut every once in a while," while still others took aim directly Kristin. "In today's case," read one tweet after Sunday's game, "YOU Kristin should now shut up for good." Oof.

