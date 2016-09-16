Kristin Cavallari is writing her first cookbook, plus more news

Kristin Cavallari is writing a cookbook

Big news for Kristin Cavallari: The "Laguna Hills" alum is planning to release her first cookbook in 2018. "I've been dying to talk about this for so long. It's such a blessing," she told E! News this week. "I've actually been working on it for the last couple of years with hopes I'd have a cookbook deal, and it's finally come true, and I'm so excited. It's going to be a reflection of how I eat on a daily basis," she said. Explaining that she goes for something healthy "80 percent of the time" and something indulgent "20 percent," Kristin says she allows herself plenty of flexibility while focusing on healthy ingredients. "It's a lot of protein, a lot of veggies, a lot of beans, and those kind of sides," she says. "There's butter in it, real butter. Limited dairy, however. It's almost gluten-free, there's a couple pasta dishes made with brown rice pasta. A lot of desserts. I have a huge sweet tooth, I just use better ingredients, so I use pure maple syrup, I'm using spelt flour or oat flour, those kinds of things. I essentially eat whatever I want, I just use better ingredients."

RELATED: Famous funny ladies turned authors