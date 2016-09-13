Kylie and Kendall Jenner might have to pay for that elevator they got stuck in, plus more news

The Jenners might have to pay for that elevator they got stuck on

Fashion Week could end up costing Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner more than expected thanks to the elevator the sisters got stuck in for 34 minutes with their friends Hailey Baldwin and Jordyn Woods last week. Tenants in the Tribeca building where Kendall and Kylie rented a $7.35 million penthouse were apparently annoyed to see their social media broadcast of the elevator incident -- and subsequent firefighter rescue. "They're getting hit with the bill," an insider claimed in an interview with the New York Post. "They were holding the elevator to the point that it went off track." The source claimed others in the building heard the elevator's constant beep as the girls held the door open longer than intended. "It's like, 'Welcome to New York,' and high-rise living!" scoffed the source. In an email, building developer Steven Schnall denied that the Jenners would be responsible for fixing the problem, though. "The elevator got stuck a couple of times. We made a service call and will surely get a bill — but nobody ever suggested that Kylie or Kendall pay the bill," he said.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner's style evolution