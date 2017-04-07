Kylie Jenner has a pair of rappers feuding over her, plus more news

Justin Theroux jokes about tabloid versions of his life with Jennifer Aniston

If you were wondering what makes Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's relationship tick, Justin shared some insight with Rhapsody magazine. In a nutshell? They're a perfect team. The actor and writer acknowledged he was looking forward to having time off after the final season of "the Leftovers," which returns April 16, so he chill out and enjoy his wife's company. "Marriage makes the small things much smaller and the big things small," he said. "You have an ally. It's good to have someone have your back." As for the constant surge of tabloid headlines suggesting the two are on the outs -- among various other would-be life-changing situations -- Justin takes them all with a grain of salt. "I think it would be funny to do a compilation of those headlines," he says. "Let's assume these characters we play in the tabloids are real people. I would love to take them to a shrink and have them analyzed. Like, are these people insane? Yes, they fight every day, they're constantly getting divorced, they're hoarding children at this point. Imagine what those people would actually be like! They'd be f------ bananas! They'd be the most bipolar people on the planet. Constantly storming in and storming out! Devastated! Crying! Rage! Someone should give a clinical diagnosis of one year in our lives. It would be super funny. What medication would you give these people to help them out?" Of course, the real Jen and Justin don't appear to need meds -- just a good sense of humor. And plenty of trips to Cabo.

