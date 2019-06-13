Kylie Jenner 'open to' reestablishing friendship with Jordyn Woods, plus more news

Can Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods patch things up?

When Kylie Jenner spotted her former best friend, Jordyn Woods at Bootsy Bellows over the weekend, she made an effort to approach her, say "hello," smile and share a few moments of conversation. Whether that means the two can overcome the feud that erupted between Jordyn and Kyllie's family after they learned Jordyn had hooked up with Khloe Kardashian's then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, remains to be seen, though. A source tells ET: "Kylie is open to having a relationship with Jordyn Woods again, but is cautious. She's in a tough place because Jordyn was Kylie's best friend and rock for a very long time, but Kylie is loyal to her sister, Khloe." The insider continued: "Kylie was nice to Jordyn over the weekend and it brought back old feelings of the fun they use to have together. As of now the girls aren't hanging out and they aren't nearly as close as they once were, but both girls are hoping in the future they can be friends. Probably not as close as they once were, but figuring out what works for them." Jordyn admitted on "Red table Talk" that she and Tristan kissed but told host Jada Pinkett Smith she never slept with him and does not believe she's "the reason that Tristan and Khloe are not together."

