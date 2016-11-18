Kylie Jenner surprises Tyga for his birthday, plus, more news
Aw, Kylie Jenner showed off her domestic side in honor of her man's birthday. When Tyga walked into the kitchen on Thursday, Nov. 17, Kylie and Tyga's 4-year-old son, King Cairo, surprised him with two cakes, balloons, fried chicken, cupcakes and plenty of friends and family, all of whom helped him celebrate his twenty-seventh trip around the sun. In Snapchat videos (via E! News), the ever-adorable King can be seen hugging his dad as Kylie, 19, hollers "yay" before her mom, Kris Jenner encourages the birthday boy to "make a wish" and blow out his candles. Tyga's actual birthday is Saturday, Nov. 19.
RELATED: Kylie Jenner's style evolution
Aw, Kylie Jenner showed off her domestic side in honor of her man's birthday. When Tyga walked into the kitchen on Thursday, Nov. 17, Kylie and Tyga's 4-year-old son, King Cairo, surprised him with two cakes, balloons, fried chicken, cupcakes and plenty of friends and family, all of whom helped him celebrate his twenty-seventh trip around the sun. In Snapchat videos (via E! News), the ever-adorable King can be seen hugging his dad as Kylie, 19, hollers "yay" before her mom, Kris Jenner encourages the birthday boy to "make a wish" and blow out his candles. Tyga's actual birthday is Saturday, Nov. 19.
RELATED: Kylie Jenner's style evolution