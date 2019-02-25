Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's 'Shallow' performance made Mel B 'uncomfortable,' plus more news

Celebs react to Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's intimate 'Shallow' performance

If Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Oscar night performance of "Shallow" left you both weepy and more than a little curious about the pair's off-screen relationship, you're not alone. Tiffany Haddish, for one, thought their rendition of the main song from their film, "A Star Is Born," was basically musical sex. "I was like, 'Are they doing it?' It was so good," the comic told ET after the ceremony, adding that the "chemistry" between the newly single singer and Bradley "was hot." During the song, which earned them not one but two standing ovations, Bradley and Gaga gazed almost lovingly at one another a la their tragic characters in the film. At one point, Bradley put an arm around Gaga's waist and held her close to him; he kissed and hugged her when they finished before they headed back to their seats alongside Bradley's girlfriend, Irina Shayk. Some celebs were less impressed than concerned by the show of affection. "I felt so uncomfortable for Bradley's girlfriend, oh my gosh," Mel B said on "Good Morning, Britain" (via People) "I would like to think it was part of the whole performance, because there's a women's code and hopefully that's not… hopefully it's only professional," Mel continued. People points out that Irina cheered for Gaga in the categories for which she was nominated. When her "Shallow" took the Best Song award, Lady G ended her acceptance speech with a shout-out to her director and costar. "Bradley, there is not a single person on the planet that could've sung this song with me but you," she said. "Thank you for believing in us, thank you so much."

