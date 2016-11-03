Lady Gaga's Chicago visit sparks Taylor Kinney reconciliation rumors, plus more news

Did Lady Gaga visit Taylor Kinney in Chicago?

The cast of "Chicago Fire" has plenty to celebrate now that the Cubs are baseball's reigning world champions. But is there a Gaga-related reason Taylor Kinney might be ready to break out the champagne? E! News reports that before she went to Japan, Lady Gaga stopped through the Windy City, where her former fiance films "Chicago Fire," and was spotted cheering for the Cubs, sparking rumors of a possible reconciliation. Though Taylor's reportedly now dating a woman from Philadelphia, Lady G. recently told Howard Stern she and her ex were still "very close," summing up their relationship by saying, "We love each other. That's it."

