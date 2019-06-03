Lenny Kravitz is not trying to rekindle his romance with Nicole Kidman, despite a made-up tabloid report. Gossip Cop can debunk the phony story. There's simply no truth to it.

The rocker and the actress dated from 2002 to 2003 and were briefly engaged before calling off their relationship. New Idea now claims Kravitz considers Kidman to be "the one who got away" and "the true love of his life." A supposed source tells the magazine, "Lenny has never gotten over Nicole… He still holds a flame for her and he's not let go of the dream that they will one day find each other again."

Kravitz's daughter Zoe happens to co-star with Kidman on HBO's "Big Little Lies," and according to the alleged insider, the musician asked her "to reach out to Nicole and see if they can all get together." The questionable tipster further contends that Kravitz understands Kidman is happily married to Keith Urban, but he wants to "reconnect again as friends" in the hopes that "if Nicole's circumstances change - their friendship can become more once again."

In addition to being untrue, the magazine's premise is fairly flawed. For starters, Kravitz and Kidman have stayed friendly over the years, so the idea that he needs his daughter's help to "reconnect" with her doesn't make sense. The exes were photographed embracing at the Hollywood Film Awards in 2016. The rock star also posed for photos and chatted with Kidman and Urban at the 2013 CMT Music Awards.

On "Watch What Happens Live" back in December, Kravitz said it was "beautiful" that his daughter is working alongside Kidman. As for his relationship with the actress, the musician noted, "Some things just don't work, but the wonderful thing is that we're all friends."

Meanwhile, the magazine's article is based on claims from an anonymous and possibly fictitious "insider," but Gossip Cop reached out to Kravitz's rep, who laughed off the claim that he's trying to win Kidman back. The rocker's spokesperson tells us in no uncertain terms that the report is simply "not true."

Unfortunately, this wouldn't be the first time that New Idea has tied the exes together. After Kidman praised Kravitz in an interview with Porter magazine last year, the unreliable outlet claimed Urban was furious over his wife having kind words to say about her ex. In reality, Kidman and Kravitz have remained on good terms and there's zero controversy surrounding their current dynamic.

