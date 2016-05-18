Leonardo DiCaprio buys an $18k bag for a special someone in Cannes, plus more news

Leonardo DiCaprio buys an $18k bag for a special lady

Hey, big spender … Leonardo DiCaprio plunked down $18,100 for a Chanel bag at the Heart Fund's Generous People Dinner Gala in Cannes this week, according to Page Six. And while he's been spending a good deal of quality time (read: "bumping and grinding" at NYC hotspot Marquee) with his new model friend Ela Kawalec lately, a source tells the tab the bag's for someone even more special -- Irmelin Indenbirken. Yep, that would be Leo's mom.

