Leonardo DiCaprio takes his model du jour out for ice cream, plus more news

What's up with Leonardo DiCaprio and Roxy Horner?

If Leonardo DiCaprio's habit of dating models half his age makes you feel ooky, take heart in this latest news of Leo's whiplash-inducing love life: A spy for the New York Post suggests the actor may have moved on from 19-year-old Chelsey Weimar to the more seasoned model, Roxy Horner, who is a 24. Over the weekend, Leo, 41, and Roxy stepped out for ice cream in New York with the actor's BFF Lukas Haas and "another blond," according to the tab. "The entire party was in baseball caps," said the snitch. "They tried really hard not to be recognized. [Roxy] didn't leave [Leo's] side." On the other hand, this is the same Roxy was rumored to have spent the night with Leo in London earlier this year. "You can't have a friend in the industry without people assuming it's more than that... It's a joke," she griped on Twitter at the time. "FYI we all went our separate ways home, as friends do. Thanks, bye." She later deleted the tweets.

