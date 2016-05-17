Mariah Carey gets carried over stairs by shirtless men, plus more news

Shirtless men carry Mariah Carey over some stairs at NBC's Upfront presenta

Everybody knows elusive chanteuse butterflies do not deign to tread up stairs. So it should come as no surprise that while promoting her new show at this week's NBC Universal Upfront presentation, Mariah Carey was ferried to the stage, over the stairs, by a pair of shirtless men who carried her in on a chaise. According to Page Six, Mimi offered the crowd a "good morning" (it was 12:45 p.m. -- elusive chanteuse butterflies also like to sleep in), then shared a clip from the show in which she blows out the candles to a birthday cake by dousing the tiny flames with champagne and refuses to remove her sunglasses because -- eek -- flourescent lighting. ("I know, it's very '90s," she admits of her shades-on rule.) As the forthcoming show's title suggests, it's "Mariah's World," we're all just livin' in it.

