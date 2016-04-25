The Shortlist

Mariah Carey's hotel room in Paris cost $16k a night, plus more news

Mariah Carey and James Packer's hotel room cost how much?!
Mariah Carey and James Packer's hotel room cost how much?!

What do you give a girl who's got everything? A $16,000-a-night hotel room in Paris, for starters. When Mariah Carey and her gazillionaire fiance James Packer stopped through the City of Light on her Sweet, Sweet Fantasy tour, they bunked up in the Presidential Suite at the Plaza Athenee Hotel, according to TMZ, plunking down 14,000 Euros a night -- for five nights. Wonder if her $7.5 million engagement ring got a suite of its own.

