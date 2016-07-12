Mariah Carey's Instagram post sparks Photoshop rumors, plus more news

Is Sienna Miller dating director Bennett Miller?

Huh. On multiple occasions, Sienna Miller was spotted looking somewhat more than platonic friends with her "Foxcatcher" director Bennett Miller as they next next to one another at Wimbledon, sparking speculation that the two might be dating. Pics from their July 10 tennis hang show lots of arm holding and close whispering; at one point, Sienna even rested her head on the attractive director's shoulder. On the other hand, Sienna's also shown affection for Ben Affleck, whose hand she held between takes in December when they were shooting "Live By Night." Speaking to Vogue about "Foxcatcher" in late 2014, Bennett admitted, "When the idea of Sienna was first proposed, I didn't think it made sense. "I thought, 'too beautiful and too English.' But she put an audition on tape, and without realizing who I was looking at, I was immediately convinced. She really turned me around and opened my eyes to the fact that she's a very solid and serious actress." Asked about working with Bennett, Sienna said in the same article, "He opened the door to a world of filmmakers I didn't have access to before."

