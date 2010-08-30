Matthew and Susan's Awkward Kiss
By Melissa Hunter
Susan Sarandon is known to enjoy the company of younger gentlemen. And Matthew Fox is known to enjoy parties. So what do you get when their paths cross at an Emmy's afterparty? Perhaps the most uncomfortable intimate greeting ever? Perhaps, reader. Perhaps.
Stage 1: The Greeting
Matthew greets Susan with a European kiss on the cheek. Friendly, yet committed.
(Note Olivia Munn's reactions in the background for full effect)
