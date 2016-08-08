Mila Kunis reveals why she doesn't wear her engagement ring, plus more news

Why Mila Kunis doesn't wear her engagement ring

It's not that Mila Kunis doesn't like the engagement ring Ashton Kutcher got her when he proposed. It's that she's afraid it's so beautiful she can't wear it in public. The "Bad Moms" star, who revealed last week that she and Ashton got their $90 wedding bands on Etsy, said on the "Kyle and Jackie O. Show" on Monday, August 8, that she keeps the gorgeous Tiffany sparkler under lock and key -- literally. "My engagement ring is in a safety deposit box," she admitted (via the Daily Mail), "and I'm like: 'I can't wear this because someone's going to chop my hand off for it.'" That could explain the $90 wedding band ...

RELATED: Celeb engagement rings of 2016