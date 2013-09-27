Miley Cyrus can't keep her tongue in her mouth

By Chris Gardner

Miley Cyrus hates smiling in pictures, so that's why her tongue keeps escaping from her mouth over and over and over again.

"I just stick my tongue out because I hate smiling in pictures. It's so awkward. It looks so cheesy. Now people expect it -- like, 'Put your tongue out!'" she told Rolling Stone this fall. "It's just easier that way. Taking pictures is so embarrassing. But there's also something about it that I think is cool. Every other girl is so serious -- like this is my moment on the red carpet, I'm in my ball gown, looking pretty. There's something empowering about what I'm doing right now."

