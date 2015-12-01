Miranda Lambert is getting real about her surprising July split from Blake Shelton.

More of the 32-year-old singer's recent candid chat with Cosmopolitan was released on Tuesday, in which she talks about dealing with the divorce that rocked country music this year.

"We are real people with real lives and real s**t. We're both very honest," she bluntly tells the magazine about herself and Shelton. "This is what it is now, and we're moving forward. We don't need all the opinions. We just need y'all to be supportive, and nobody pick a side -- because there ain't a side."

Lambert also insists the two are still "friends."

"We were together for 10 years, married for four, were very quickly divorced, and are friends," she stresses. "I'm still processing everything and figuring out where to go and what happened. Marriage is tough business, and we gave it our best college try… I do have a completely different outlook on marriage and what it should be about. If I ever were to get married again -- which is completely not on my radar at all right now -- I feel like it's not about it being a step in life."

One thing's for sure -- she isn't settling for anything less than she deserves.

"We will offer you a sweet tea and hug and love you to death, but we will not put up with your s---," she says about the strong women in her family.

The "Little Red Wagon" singer remains optimistic and excited about her future, although she admits that she's not adverse to "nights on [her] porch crying, drinking whiskey."

"I know I have great girlfriends and family and that there are awesome times and adventures ahead," she shares. "I'm excited about those."

Indeed, Lambert has a star-studded group of girlfriends -- including Carrie Underwood, Kelly Pickler, and Taylor Swift -- that she's been presumably leaning on these days. Obviously, it's an emotional time for the country superstar, given that Shelton has publicly moved on with his fellow Voice coach, 46-year-old Gwen Stefani.

And judging by Shelton and Stefani's PDA in Nashville, FaceTime chats, and carpooling to work together, the two definitely appear smitten with one another. ET caught up with Shelton before Monday's live episode of their hit NBC show, when he gushed that he's thankful for his girlfriend.

"I'm thankful for Gwen for tons of reasons," he said, "but mostly because she makes us all look a whole lot better on this show."