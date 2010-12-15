Most Improved Stars of 2010

By The Daily Beast

From Renaissance Man James Franco to Jennifer Grey's return to dancing to the end of Perez Hilton's mean streak, see which celebrities had the biggest boosts this year.

Britney Spears

A short three years ago, Britney Spears was shaving her head and attacking SUVs with umbrellas. And though nasty reports of child abuse and sexual harassment continued to fly in 2010, Spears scrapped the antics and instead scuttled dirty rumors with a fresh air. When stories began surfacing that her boyfriend Jason Trawick had beaten her, Spears released a statement saying, "This is just another example of the irresponsible nature of the tabloid media relying on shoddy sources and false information for the sole purpose of selling magazines." The songstress' newfound confidence with the press gave her time to focus on important things, like singing her classic hits on an amusing episode of "Glee". She even took a lighthearted jab at the tabloids via Twitter (where she reigns queen. "Star Magazine, Radar Online, Jason Alexander and the rest of you liars. Ya'll can kiss my lily white southern Louisiana ass!" Spears has seemingly managed to keep her spunk and motherly responsibilities in check in 2010 and having just celebrated the "best birthday of [her] life," we hope her 29th year is even better.

