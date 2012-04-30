Most Loyal Celebs

By Rebecca Silverstein

We wouldn't really call Hollywood the loyalty capitol of the world. But that doesn't mean celebs are devoid of dependability. In fact, some stars are more trustworthy than you'd think! Want proof? Keep clicking...

Jodie Foster and Robert Downey, Jr.

Mel Gibson has offended Jews, blacks, Hispanics, women and probably way more people than we know of with his erratic rants. He's verbally abused to his ex-girlfriend. Overall, he's completely insane. But at least two celebs are in Mel's corner: Jodie Foster and RDJ. "Unless you are without sin -- and if you are, you are in the wrong f---ing industry -- you should forgive him and let him work again," Robert said of Mel last fall. Mel, after all, cast him in "Air America" in 1990 despite being warned not to because of Robert's substance abuse. Jodie, on the other hand, put Mel in her movie "The Beaver" even though he was entrenched in legal troubles. "He's not saintly, and he's got a big mouth," she told The Hollywood Reporter last year. "But I knew the minute I met him that I would love him the rest of my life."