Most Tattooed Babes in Hollywood

Kat Von D tattoos

By Katie Mathewson

Tattoos used to be taboo, but they're becoming trendier by the minute. Many celebs no longer hesitate to make permanent alterations to their bodies, and they love to show off their artwork to fans and media alike (umm, have you seen Rihanna's Instagram?). We've put together a list of Hollywood's most inked hotties for your viewing pleasure ... and did we mention they're all women?

There's no bigger tat expert than "LA Ink" star Kat Von D, who has worked on celebs like Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Ewan McGregor, and The Game. Kat got her first tattoo when she was only 14 -- a "J" on her ankle, as a memento of a love gone by. It makes us glad we never tattooed the names of our middle school boyfriends!

