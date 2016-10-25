New couple Kristen Stewart and St. Vincent hit the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards, plus more news

Kristen Stewart, St. Vincent enjoy a date night at Elle Awards

With three new films to promote, the once shy Kristen Stewart has started letting go of her urge to keep all aspects of her personal life under wraps. And these days, that life features her new girlfriend St. Vincent, in a prominent role. On Monday, Oct. 24, the singer, whose real name is Annie Clarke, joined Kristen at Elle's gala honoring the actress and other women who are making a difference in Hollywood in 2016. Asked about her apparent change of heart with regard to her private life, Kristen told ET she's discovered being more open allows her to be better understood. "I think it takes a minute to sort of acclimate to communicating with so many people at one time, with like, 'the masses,' you know," she explained. "I think it's only beneficial, like... for me to have so many pathways open -- it ends up kind of not allowing people to misconstrue you. I know people love to say, 'Oh, she doesn't give a...' like, no, I totally do, man! So yeah, I think I just feel a little bit more uninhibited or something." During the gala, Kristen's close friend Dakota Fanning took the stage to honor her pal. "She has always been there for me when I needed her most and most of all she has taught me the power of being 100 percent yourself 100 percent of the time," Dakota said of the actress, who currently stars in "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk," "Personal Shopper" and "Certain Women." K. Stew and St. Vincent, who previously dated Cara Delevingne, reportedly began seeing each other earlier this fall.

RELATED: New couples of 2016