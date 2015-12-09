Are Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill finally tying the knot?

The rapper posted a pic of a massive diamond ring on her left hand on Wednesday night, sparking engagement rumors once again.

"Now this is what I'm talking about baby," Nicki captioned one pic. "Lol. Love u 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 @meekmill."

WATCH: Meek Mill Talks Nicki Minaj Engagement Rumors: 'Ain't Time to Get Married Yet'

In another shot, the rapper declared "this stone is flawless," and we certainly have no arguments there!

However, this wouldn't be the first time the couple faked out fans on social media. In April, Nicki posted an Instagram shot of a giant yellow heart-shaped ring on her left hand, captioning the pic in only emoji.

Her 28-year-old beau later denied the engagement rumors. "It's definitely real," Meek told Fader in May of their romance. "But it ain't really time to get married yet. We're still learning each other, feeling each other out."

WATCH: Is Nicki Minaj Engaged? Rapper Posts Pic of Huge Ring on Instagram

It's also possible that this extravagant bling is merely a birthday present, as Nicki turned 33 on Tuesday. Meek followed up his Instagram birthday wishes to his girl with a pic of some pretty impressive diamonds, captioning the shot, "A girls best friend......"

The pair gave their first interview as a couple to GQ back in September.

"We're growing as a couple and as people and as human beings, but we still have our careers. And I think probably the only thing that makes it un-normal is that we're both successful artists, and that's probably not normal," Nicki told the magazine. "But other than that, our feelings are very normal. Like, if I were to speak to a hundred girls right now about what they go through with their boyfriend, we'd probably have stuff in common."

That ring, on the other hand, is a standout!

WATCH: Nicki Minaj Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With 'Baby Father' Comment