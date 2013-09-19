Olivia Wilde: 10 reasons we love the 'Rush' star

By Jessica Wedemeyer

We love Olivia Wilde. She's smart, beautiful, talented, totally hilarious -- and we're just getting started. In honor of her film "Rush" in theaters on Sept. 27, click through to check out the top 10 reasons why she's one of our faves.

10. Her red carpet style is just impeccable

Olivia frequently tops the best-dressed lists, whether donning a look fresh off the runway at a movie premiere or turning heads in avant-garde couture at an award show. And let's be honest: If you look like Olivia, you can get away with wearing pretty much whatever you want. Which brings us to our next point ...